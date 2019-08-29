Quinte West OPP reminding motorists of back-to-school road safety

Quinte West OPP are reminding motorists to watch out for increased pedestrian, cyclist and school bus traffic as children prepare to return to school next week.

Police are advising motorists to give themselves extra commuting time in preparation for possible minor delays due to the high volume of traffic. Motorists are also advised to watch out for overhead red signal lights flashing on school buses and to stop accordingly before reaching the bus.

OPP are also advising parents of students who will be walking or cycling to school to remind their children of road safety rules such as using sidewalks and crosswalks and to wait for directions from a crossing guard if one is present.

