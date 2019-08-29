Supreme Court dismisses appeal from Halifax man over dangerous offender status
The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear an appeal from a Nova Scotia man fighting a ruling that labelled him a dangerous offender.
Lloyd Eugene Bailey was convicted in 2010 of eight charges stemming from a December 2008 attack and sexual assault on a 19-year-old woman at a Halifax hotel, which was interrupted by a hotel manager responding to complaints of screams from Bailey’s room.
A jury convicted him of three counts of sexual assault with a weapon and sexual assault causing bodily harm, and for trying to strangle the woman after drugging her.
Crown attorneys applied at sentencing to have Bailey labelled a dangerous offender, which would keep him behind bars indefinitely, because of a history of assaults.
A 65-page psychiatric report submitted during the dangerous-offender hearing concluded Bailey had a “markedly high risk” to reoffend.
In 2017, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal upheld the trial judge’s decision to label Bailey a dangerous offender.
