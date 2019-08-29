Crime
August 29, 2019 11:09 am

Supreme Court dismisses appeal from Halifax man over dangerous offender status

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa on October 11, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear an appeal from a Nova Scotia man fighting a ruling that labelled him a dangerous offender.

Lloyd Eugene Bailey was convicted in 2010 of eight charges stemming from a December 2008 attack and sexual assault on a 19-year-old woman at a Halifax hotel, which was interrupted by a hotel manager responding to complaints of screams from Bailey’s room.

A jury convicted him of three counts of sexual assault with a weapon and sexual assault causing bodily harm, and for trying to strangle the woman after drugging her.

Crown attorneys applied at sentencing to have Bailey labelled a dangerous offender, which would keep him behind bars indefinitely, because of a history of assaults.

A 65-page psychiatric report submitted during the dangerous-offender hearing concluded Bailey had a “markedly high risk” to reoffend.

In 2017, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal upheld the trial judge’s decision to label Bailey a dangerous offender.

