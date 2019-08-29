RCMP arrest 19-year-old in Shamattawa homicide
A Shamattawa man is facing manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man in the northern Manitoba community.
RCMP said they were called to the community nursing station early Tuesday morning about an unresponsive man who was later pronounced dead.
Dural Miles, 19, has been charged with manslaughter and three counts of breach of recognizance.
Miles will appear in court in Thompson on Thursday.
RCMP continue to investigate.
