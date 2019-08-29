RCMP arrest 19-year-old in Shamattawa homicide

A Shamattawa man is facing manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man in the northern Manitoba community.

RCMP said they were called to the community nursing station early Tuesday morning about an unresponsive man who was later pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Northern Manitoba man drowns after swim in the Gods River: RCMP

Dural Miles, 19, has been charged with manslaughter and three counts of breach of recognizance.

Miles will appear in court in Thompson on Thursday.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Shamattawa #rcmpmb along with Major Crime Services have arrested & charged 19yo Dural Miles of Shamattawa with Manslaughter in relation to Aug. 27 homicide of 24yo male. He has been remanded into custody & will appear in Thompson Provincial court later this morning. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 29, 2019

WATCH: Thompson RCMP warn residents about pills laced with Fentanyl