Canada election: Haldimand–Norfolk

Conservative Diane Finley won the riding in the 2015 election. She has been the MP of Haldimand-Norfolk since 2004 winning in the last five elections.

Candidates

Liberals: Kim Huffman

Conservatives: Diane Finley (Incumbent)

NDP: TBD

Green: Brooke Martin

People’s Party Of Canada: Robert Forbes

Consisting of the counties of Haldimand and Norfolk, the Haldimand-Norfolk riding was first created in 1976 from the riding of Norfolk—Haldimand. Haldimand—Norfolk was later abolished in 1996, and was mostly replaced by Haldimand—Norfolk—Brant. It was recreated in 2003 from 12% of Erie—Lincoln and 88% of Haldimand—Norfolk—Brant. It has a riding population of around 97,081.