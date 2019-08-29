Kingston police charge transport truck driver after vehicle takes out nearby power lines

Kingston police have laid charges against the driver of a transport truck after an incident on Montreal Street last month took out numerous hydro poles.

According to police, a transport truck hauling a large boat to MetalCraft Marine was travelling south on Montreal Street on July 19 when the boat reportedly caught an overhead cable line near Sheppard Street.

Police say two hydro poles then toppled, knocking out power in the immediate area and closing Montreal Street for a number of blocks south of Highway 401.

Investigators at the scene said they would be looking into the records of the trucking company to determine whether the proper permits were in place to allow the boat to be hauled.

Police say the following charges are now being laid against the unidentified male driver, who is not from Kingston:

No directional signals on a commercial motor vehicle

Improper brakes on the trailer of a commercial motor vehicle

Failure to stop at an amber arrow

Failure to accurately complete daily inspection report

Over-length combination of vehicles

Over-width load

Improper tires on the trailer

No wide-load permit

No license plate on trailer

Failure to comply with conditions of a permit

Over-height vehicle

Failure to ensure daily inspection of vehicle is conducted properly