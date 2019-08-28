aldean new puppy
August 28, 2019 2:10 pm
Updated: August 28, 2019 2:14 pm

Jason Aldean Adopts Puppy from Stray Rescue

By Alberta Radio Content and Social Coordinator  Global News
Jason and Brittany Aldean welcomed a new baby boy to their family.

According to the post, this little guy was rescued in St. Louis by a drainpipe on an extremely hot day- along with 7 other brothers and sisters. So far – he does not have a name but the Aldean’s are welcoming suggestions. To give them your idea for a puppy name comment on the post below.

 

Here are some other country stars with their dogs!

Brett Eldredge & Edgar Boogie

 

Brett Kissel and Charlie

 

Jess Moskaluke and Nala

 

Carrie Underwood with Ace and Penny

 

Brett Young with Oscar

View this post on Instagram

O S C A R // B I R T H D A Y 🎂 #42 (or 6 #dogyear s)

A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic) on

 

Luke Bryan and Choc.

 

Chad Brownlee and Ellie

View this post on Instagram

#JerseyDay #humboldtstrong🥅🏒

A post shared by Chad Brownlee (@chadbrownlee) on

 

 
