Jason Aldean Adopts Puppy from Stray Rescue
Jason and Brittany Aldean welcomed a new baby boy to their family.
According to the post, this little guy was rescued in St. Louis by a drainpipe on an extremely hot day- along with 7 other brothers and sisters. So far – he does not have a name but the Aldean’s are welcoming suggestions. To give them your idea for a puppy name comment on the post below.
View this post on Instagram
Y’all…we have a new baby boy💙 We rescued him from @strayrescuestl 🙌🏼 His brothers and sisters were all found in a drain pipe on an extremely hot day in St Louis💔 There are 7 pups still waiting to be adopted – check out there page and give a loving home to our baby’s siblings or any of their other amazing doggies! 💙 (We don’t have a name yet… so feel free to give us ideas👇🏼)
Here are some other country stars with their dogs!
Brett Eldredge & Edgar Boogie
Brett Kissel and Charlie
Jess Moskaluke and Nala
Carrie Underwood with Ace and Penny
Brett Young with Oscar
Luke Bryan and Choc.
Chad Brownlee and Ellie
