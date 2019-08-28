Small businesses would see surcharge roll back under re-elected Manitoba Tories

Party leader Brian Pallister says small businesses that owed money on their taxes would see a rollback on an interest surcharge if the Progressive Conservatives were to be re-elected on Sept. 10.

Pallister says he would drop the surcharge to three per cent from prime plus six per cent on taxes owing.

He says that would still be enough of a deterrence for businesses that erred on their taxes, but wouldn’t damage their futures.

He says the move would cost about $9 million over the next four years.

READ MORE: Pallister makes it official: Manitoba election formally underway

Taxes have been a centre point of the Progressive Conservative campaign.

The Tories have already announced they would stop taxing home and rental insurance.

They have also promised to remove the provincial sales tax from costly haircuts and other personal care services.

RELATED VIDEO: Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister speaks about issues in the 2019 campaign