Canada election: Edmonton-Wetaskiwin
Conservative MP Mike Lake is seeking re-election in Edmonton-Wetaskiwin, which was created for the 2015 federal election to accommodate Edmonton’s growing population.
Candidates
Liberals: Richard L. Wong
Conservatives: Mike Lake
NDP: Noah Garver
Green: TBD
PPC: Neil Doell
Geography
This riding combines Edmonton’s southernmost neighbourhoods and the surrounding communities of Beaumont, Leduc, Devon and Calmar, along with a large rural area that includes Wetaskiwin, the Pigeon Lake area, and Buck Lake.
History
This riding includes parts of three former ridings, all of which have long voted Conservative. Past MP’s here include Conservatives James Rajotte (Edmonton-Leduc), Blaine Calkins (Red Deer), and Mike Lake. Lake has represented the area since 2006.
As of the 2016 Census, the area had a fairly young population, with a large number of children under the age of 10 and the highest number of adults in their mid-20s to 40s.
According to Statistics Canada, residents were employed in a wide variety of fields including construction, education, law and social services, community and government services, business, sales and retail, and the trades.
