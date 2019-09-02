those old radio shows
September 2, 2019 2:00 pm
Updated: September 2, 2019 2:01 pm

Those Old Radio Shows September 6-7

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
A A

Friday, Sept. 6:

Hour 1: Great Gildersleeve – Substitute Secretary; Aldrich Family – Close That Door
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Cardinal Richelieu
Hour 3: Cisco Kid – Hot Headed Sheepherder; The Line Up – Bad Booze Bootleggers
Hour 4: Jeff Regan – The Lawyer & The Lady; Wild Bill Hickok – An Outlaws Revenge

Saturday, Sept. 7:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Sophomore; Life of Riley – The Park Supervisor
Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Dead Man’s Holiday; Light’s Out – Rocket from Manhattan
Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Laughing Matter
Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Laughing Matter (conclusion); Bogart Presents – Dead Man; Abbott & Costello – Laugh
Hour 5: Our Miss Brooks – Project X; Whistler – Shrunken Head

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Old Radio
old radio plays
Old Radio Shows
Old Time Radio
old time radio shows
radio plays
those old radio shows
vintage radio

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.