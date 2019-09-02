Those Old Radio Shows September 6-7

Friday, Sept. 6:

Hour 1: Great Gildersleeve – Substitute Secretary; Aldrich Family – Close That Door

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Cardinal Richelieu

Hour 3: Cisco Kid – Hot Headed Sheepherder; The Line Up – Bad Booze Bootleggers

Hour 4: Jeff Regan – The Lawyer & The Lady; Wild Bill Hickok – An Outlaws Revenge

Saturday, Sept. 7:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Sophomore; Life of Riley – The Park Supervisor

Hour 2: Inner Sanctum – Dead Man’s Holiday; Light’s Out – Rocket from Manhattan

Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Laughing Matter

Hour 4: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Laughing Matter (conclusion); Bogart Presents – Dead Man; Abbott & Costello – Laugh

Hour 5: Our Miss Brooks – Project X; Whistler – Shrunken Head