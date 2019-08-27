Police put out Canada-wide warrant for suspect in North End shooting

Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect in connection with a Pritchard Avenue homicide.

The victim, who has been identified as Kyle Allan Malanchuk, 26, was found injured by police around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, after having been shot.

Malanchuk was rushed to hospital in critical condition but pronounced dead soon after.

Police said the Homicide Unit’s investigation led to a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Winnipegger Bradley Shawn Thomas, 24, on second-degree murder charges.

Thomas also faces charges of weapon possession, discharging a restricted firearm with intent, possessing a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, and three counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

The suspect is described as 5’7″ and 131 lbs with a thin build. He has brown eyes, is believed to have short hair, and has numerous tattoos on his right arm.

Police are urging the public not to approach Thomas. Anyone with info about his whereabouts should call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

