Canada election: Sudbury

The riding of Sudbury contains the city of Greater Sudbury and is bordered by the Nickel Belt electoral district to the north, east and south and Algoma—Manitoulin—Kapuskasing to the west. At 857 square kilometres, it is significantly smaller in land mass than its neighbouring ridings, according to Statistics Canada’s 2016 census.

Candidates

Liberals: Paul Lefebvre

Conservatives: Pierre St-Amant

NDP: Beth Mairs

Green: William (Bill) Crumplin

People’s Party: Sean Paterson

Since its creation in 1949, the riding of Sudbury has typically elected a Liberal candidate to the House of Commons. One exception was in 1967, when an NDP candidate won a by-election following the death of the Liberal MP, but the NDP’s hold on the riding only lasted a year.

Voters in Sudbury elected a New Democrat for a second time in 2008. Glenn Thibeault represented the riding until 2014, when he defected to the provincial Liberals.

In the 2015 federal election, Paul Lefebvre won the riding for the Liberals once more. Lefebvre scored 47.4 per cent of the vote (23,534 ballots), compared to the NDP’s 27.8 per cent (13,793), according to Elections Canada.

Lefebvre, a tax lawyer by trade, is running for re-election in 2019. He is a former commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission and has taught international taxation at the University of Ottawa’s law school. He practiced law until he entered politics in 2015.

Lefebvre’s Conservative opponent in 2019 is Pierre St-Amant, a retired major in the Canadian Armed Forces who is originally from Quebec’s Eastern Townships. During his military career, he served in two UN tours and was responsible for army communications equipment during Canada’s mission in Afghanistan, according to his biography on the Conservative party’s website.

The NDP have nominated well-known community leader and social activist Beth Mairs as their candidate.