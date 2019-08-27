Winnipeg’s Fall and Winter Leisure Guide registration begins Tuesday

Registration for Winnipeg’s Fall and Winter Leisure Guide begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The city’s programming includes activities like dance classes and skating and swimming lessons.

The guide also offers activities for adults such as yoga, cooking classes and photography tutorials.

READ MORE: Seven Oaks Pool to offer swimming lessons again

Registration can be done online, over the phone or in person at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, the Louis Riel Library or most city pools.

Manitobans who live outside of Winnipeg will have to wait one week from the posted date to register on Sept. 3.