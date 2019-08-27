Canada
August 27, 2019 6:26 am
Updated: August 27, 2019 7:26 am

Winnipeg’s Fall and Winter Leisure Guide registration begins Tuesday

By Writer/Producer  Global News

Registration for fall and winter activities begins on Tuesday morning.

Getting Images
A A

Registration for Winnipeg’s Fall and Winter Leisure Guide begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The city’s programming includes activities like dance classes and skating and swimming lessons.

The guide also offers activities for adults such as yoga, cooking classes and photography tutorials.

READ MORE: Seven Oaks Pool to offer swimming lessons again

Registration can be done online, over the phone or in person at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, the Louis Riel Library or most city pools.

Manitobans who live outside of Winnipeg will have to wait one week from the posted date to register on Sept. 3.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cooking Classes
Dance Classes
Fall and Winter Leisure Guide
Skating lessons
Swimming Lessons
winnipeg
winnipeg activities
Winnipeg activities for kids
Winnipeg Fall and Winter Leisure Guide
Winnipeg kids activities
yoga

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.