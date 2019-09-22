Decision Canada 2019

Politics
September 22, 2019 8:48 pm

Canada election: Calgary Confederation

By Staff Global News

Calgary Confederation.

Courtesy: Elections Canada
Calgary Confederation is located south of Nose Hill Park.

Candidates

Conservative Party of Canada: Len Webber (incumbent)

People’s Party of Canada: Colin Korol

Liberal Party of Canada: Jordan Stein

Green Party: Natalie Odd

NDP: TBD

Geography

This riding includes the area south of Nose Hill Park, running west of Deerfoot Trail N.E. and north of Memorial Drive N.W.

History

The riding of Calgary Confederation was created in 2013, after boundaries were redrawn. Len Webber narrowly beat out the Liberal candidate Matt Grant in the 2015 election.

Based on 2016 census data, this area has a population of 122,023.

