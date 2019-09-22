Canada election: Calgary Confederation
Calgary Confederation is located south of Nose Hill Park.
Candidates
Conservative Party of Canada: Len Webber (incumbent)
People’s Party of Canada: Colin Korol
Liberal Party of Canada: Jordan Stein
Green Party: Natalie Odd
NDP: TBD
Geography
This riding includes the area south of Nose Hill Park, running west of Deerfoot Trail N.E. and north of Memorial Drive N.W.
History
The riding of Calgary Confederation was created in 2013, after boundaries were redrawn. Len Webber narrowly beat out the Liberal candidate Matt Grant in the 2015 election.
Based on 2016 census data, this area has a population of 122,023.
