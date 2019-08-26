Man arrested in connection with numerous frauds in Peel Region: police

Peel Regional Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a series of frauds in Peel Region.

Police said the first incident occurred in November 2018, when the suspect allegedly persuaded a 70-year-old Brampton man to get a new home security system. While working to set up the system, the suspect allegedly had the man give him two cell phones and a laptop, which police said were never returned.

The next incident occurred in early 2019, when the suspect met a 64-year-old woman at a bingo hall in Mississauga and advised her of a vehicle he had for sale, police said.

The woman gave the man a deposit, but allegedly never received the vehicle or got her money back.

On July 9, the same suspect met a 33-year-old woman at a bingo hall in Mississauga, at which point the suspect allegedly persuaded the woman to give him two new cellphones so he could unlock them.

Police said the cellphones were never returned.

The suspect allegedly met a 64-year-old woman at a Mississauga bingo hall the following day and again convinced her to hand him her cellphone, which again was not returned, police said.

Thomas Henry Ogden, 50, of Toronto was arrested Saturday and faces a number of charges, including four counts of fraud and six counts of breaching a probation order.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at (905) 453-2121, ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

