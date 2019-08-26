Vancouver man who allegedly bit one police officer, injured another, charged

A Vancouver man accused of biting and punching a pair of police officers near Sunset Beach last week has been charged.

Frank Pacella, 50, has been charged with assault of a police officer causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and escaping custody.

According to Vancouver police, officers were called to the area of Pacific Boulevard and Thurlow Street around 5 p.m. on Aug. 21 to reports of a man “yelling and behaving erratically.”

When two responding female officers attempted to take the man into custody, police allege he assaulted them and tried to take one of their firearms.

Police said a bystander intervened to help police, at which point the suspect fled. He was pursued on foot, and subdued with a Taser, police said.

The officers both suffered cuts and scratches to their faces and heads, and the suspect also injured one officer’s arm and bit the other officer’s finger, according to Vancouver police.

Both have since been released from hospital.

Court records show Pacella’s next appearance scheduled for Sept. 5.

Records also indicate this isn’t his first run-in with police.

Pacella has another court date slated for Sept. 9, on separate charges of assaulting a peace officer, assault and uttering threats for an incident alleged to have happened in September 2018.