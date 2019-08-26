Ottawa Police
August 26, 2019 4:30 pm

Police search for 3 men who allegedly stole from 25 stores across Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press

An Ottawa police vehicle.

Beatrice Britneff / Global News File
A A

Ottawa police are asking the public to help them track down three men who allegedly stole from over 25 stores across the city.

Police say they are looking to find two 32-year-old men from Gatineau, Que., and identify another man.

READ MORE: Peter Sloly, former Toronto cop, named Ottawa’s new police chief

They allege that the men carried out the thefts between December 2018 and this month, making away with more than $20,000 in merchandise.

Investigators say two of the suspects are also wanted for two other robberies.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

WATCH (Aug. 14, 2019): Surveillance video of southeast Edmonton electronics store smash-and-dash

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ottawa crime
Ottawa news
Ottawa Police
Ottawa police seek thieves
Ottawa Police Service

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.