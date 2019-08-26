49-year-old man in serious condition after DTES assault: Vancouver police
A 49-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after an assault on East Hastings Street on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside (DTES) last week, according to Vancouver police.
Investigators said a passerby found the victim in the south lane of Hastings near Carrall Street around 9 p.m. last Wednesday.
READ MORE: Loaded firearm and drugs seized after Vancouver traffic stop, 3 teens arrested
He was rushed to hospital and remains in serious condition, police said.
Police have not spoken to the nature of the man’s injuries or a possible motive for the alleged assault.
Investigators are expected to provide more information at 1 p.m.
Detectives are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault or has information about the incident to come forward.
WATCH: Video captures brawl, arrests in Downtown Eastside
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.