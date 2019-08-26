dtes assault
August 26, 2019 3:49 pm

49-year-old man in serious condition after DTES assault: Vancouver police

By Online Journalist  Global News

Detectives are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault or has information about the incident to come forward.

Global News
A A

A 49-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after an assault on East Hastings Street on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside (DTES) last week, according to Vancouver police.

Investigators said a passerby found the victim in the south lane of Hastings near Carrall Street around 9 p.m. last Wednesday.

READ MORE: Loaded firearm and drugs seized after Vancouver traffic stop, 3 teens arrested

He was rushed to hospital and remains in serious condition, police said.

Police have not spoken to the nature of the man’s injuries or a possible motive for the alleged assault.

Investigators are expected to provide more information at 1 p.m.

Detectives are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault or has information about the incident to come forward.

WATCH: Video captures brawl, arrests in Downtown Eastside

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Downtown Eastside
downtown eastside assault
DTES
dtes assault
hastings assault
Vancouver
vancouver police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.