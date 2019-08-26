49-year-old man in serious condition after DTES assault: Vancouver police

A 49-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after an assault on East Hastings Street on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside (DTES) last week, according to Vancouver police.

Investigators said a passerby found the victim in the south lane of Hastings near Carrall Street around 9 p.m. last Wednesday.

He was rushed to hospital and remains in serious condition, police said.

Police have not spoken to the nature of the man’s injuries or a possible motive for the alleged assault.

Investigators are expected to provide more information at 1 p.m.

Detectives are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault or has information about the incident to come forward.

