August 26, 2019 3:48 pm
Updated: August 26, 2019 3:49 pm

OPP seek suspect who allegedly fired nail gun at car on Highway 401

OPP say they need help tracking down a man they suspect shot a nail gun at a car on Highway 401 last week, west of Belleville.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they need help tracking down the person they suspect to have shot a nail gun at a car on Highway 401 last week, west of Belleville.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, OPP say they received a report that a passenger in a “dark-coloured Mazda 3 sedan” had “pointed and fired a nail gun” at a vehicle travelling westbound on the highway, according to a news release issued on Monday.

The car the suspect was allegedly riding in left Highway 401 at Glen Miller Road in Quinte West, provincial police said.

No one was hurt in the incident and the vehicle targeted was slightly damaged, according to OPP.

Police are asking the public to help them identify the people responsible. They noted the driver of the car has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a baseball cap at the time.

Quinte West OPP urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 1-888-310-1122.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

