Winnipeg police seeking damaged gold or grey car in West End hit-and-run
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian on Aug. 8.
The incident took place just after 10:30 p.m. near Notre Dame Avenue and Arlington Street. The pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, was walking her dog at the time and was taken to hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable.
Police said the vehicle didn’t stop after hitting the woman, and was seen heading west on Notre Dame.
The vehicle is described as a grey or gold car and is believed to have damage to the driver’s side door.
Anyone with information about the car or the driver is asked to call the Traffic Division at 204-986-7085.
