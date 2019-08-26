Saskatchewan weather outlook: cooler temperatures and thundershowers

Winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour many parts of Saskatchewan and thundershowers are in the forecast.

Monday

A mix of sun and cloud to start out the work week with a chance of showers.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm developing in the afternoon in both Saskatoon and Regina.

The northwest winds will continue blowing throughout the day into the overnight hours, gusting between 30 and 50 km/h.

Tuesday

A chance of showers continues on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds, and Saskatoon should see the clouds clear off by the afternoon.

Regina could see winds gusting up to 60 km/h.

Wednesday

The clouds should move off by mid-week.

Both Saskatoon and Regina should see above seasonal high temperatures and sunny skies by Wednesday afternoon.

