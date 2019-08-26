72-year-old man dies after being hit by car in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police say a 72-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in the city’s east end.

Police say they were called to a collision on Sunday at 8:30 p.m., near Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue.

They say the man was walking across the street when he was struck by a Toyota Camry that was driven by a 63-year-old man.

Police say the 72-year-old man died at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Police are asking local residents, business, and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.