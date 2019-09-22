Decision Canada 2019

Canada election: Peace River-Westlock

By Staff Global News

A map showing the boundaries of the federal riding of Peace River-Westlock.

CREDIT: https://www.elections.ca
The federal riding of Peace River-Westlock was created in 2012 through the redistribution of electoral boundaries.

Incumbent Arnold Viersen has held the seat for the Conservatives since the 2015 election.

Viersen won the northern Alberta seat with 34,342 votes in 2015. His most formidable challenger was the NDP’s Cameron Alexis with 7,127 votes.

Candidates:

Conservative Party: Arnold Viersen

Liberal Party: Leslie Penny

NDP: TBD

Green Party: Peter Nygaard

