Canada election: Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner
The riding of Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner first came to be in 2012, and has been held by the Conservatives since that time.
Incumbent Glen Motz won the seat for the Conservatives in a 2016 byelection after the seat became vacant when Conservative MP Jim Hillyer died.
The riding of Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner contains the municipalities that make up its name and is primarily located to the south and east of Lethbridge.
Candidates:
Conservative Party: Glen Motz
Liberal Party: TBD
NDP: Elizabeth Thomson
Green Party: Shannon Hawthorne
PPC: Andrew Nelson
