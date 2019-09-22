Canada election: Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner

The riding of Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner first came to be in 2012, and has been held by the Conservatives since that time.

Incumbent Glen Motz won the seat for the Conservatives in a 2016 byelection after the seat became vacant when Conservative MP Jim Hillyer died.

The riding of Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner contains the municipalities that make up its name and is primarily located to the south and east of Lethbridge.

Candidates:

Conservative Party: Glen Motz

Liberal Party: TBD

NDP: Elizabeth Thomson

Green Party: Shannon Hawthorne

PPC: Andrew Nelson