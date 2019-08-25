Fatal single-vehicle collision on the Linc has exit ramp closed: Hamilton police

Hamilton police are investigating following a single motor vehicle collision on the Linc Sunday morning.

At 6:05 a.m., the Hamilton Police Service responded to a single motor vehicle collision that occurred on the eastbound exit ramp of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway at Upper James Street.

Currently, the Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision which has resulted in the death of a female driver.

Meanwhile, Hamilton police asking the public to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with this investigation, you’re asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (905) 546-4753.

