Man injured after being beaten unconscious by group of men in Scarborough, police say

Toronto police say they are investigating after a man was beaten unconscious by four men.

Police say they were called to the city’s east end on Saturday evening where officers located the man.

They allege the man was beaten with sticks or bats by four men who then drove away in a van.

Investigators say the man was rushed to hospital where he was stabilized.

Police have not said whether the man was known to the four suspects.