Man, woman charged after leaving loaded gun in ride share, Toronto police say

Toronto police say two people have been charged after a loaded gun was left inside a ride share car.

Officers responded just after 11 p.m. on Friday in the area of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

According to investigators, a man and woman were picked up by ride share in the area and loaded several bags into the car.

When they left the car, police said one of the bags were forgotten inside.

Officers said the bag contained a loaded handgun, additional ammunition and cash.

Police charged Kingsley Dowrin and Vanessa Cosentino, both 19-years-old, with several firearm related offences.

