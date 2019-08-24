Rescue operation at the summit of Mount Royal in Montreal

The Montreal fire department received a call around 12:30 p.m. about a man who fell on Mount Royal on Saturday.

The man slipped and fell from a height of about 10 metres near Olmsted Road on Mount Royal Park.

A rescue team from the fire department located the man, who did not suffer any serious injuries, according to spokesperson Louise Desrosiers.

No details were provided regarding the man nor the circumstances around his fall.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta

