Motorcyclist dead after crash on the 520

A 35-year-old man has died after a crash on Autoroute 520 West in Dorval.

Authorities were called to the scene at 8 p.m. when a motorcycle rider lost control of his vehicle, said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

The victim was brought to hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, Tremblay said. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

READ MORE: Family of Laval crash victim knew of ‘excessively dangerous’ exit’s hazards

The incident occurred on Autoroute 520, also known as Autoroute Côte de Liesse, near 55th Avenue. The area was closed off for investigators but has since reopened.

Police said the exact cause and circumstances of the crash have yet to be determined.

WATCH: More questions than answers following fiery crash in Laval