Toronto Blue Jays to visit the Seattle Mariners

Toronto Blue Jays (52-79, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (55-74, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Wilmer Font (3-3, 4.27 ERA) Mariners: Felix Hernandez (1-4, 6.52 ERA)

The Mariners are 28-36 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 206 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 28, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 27-40 on the road. The Toronto offence has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .281. The Mariners won the last meeting 7-4. Matt Wisler earned his third victory and J.P. Crawford went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Seattle. Sam Gaviglio took his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 28 home runs and is batting .220. Kyle Seager is 14-for-39 with four doubles, six home runs and 17 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 58 RBIs and is batting .238. Bo Bichette is 13-for-45 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Felix Hernandez: (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Nick Kingham: (oblique), Clay Buchholz: (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.