Peterborough continues maintenance work on city streets

Crack sealing involves applying a hot mixture of tar, asphalt and polymers to cracks in the road surface. The mixture seals out moisture but can flex with expansion and contraction of road surface. Typically done in the fall as the weather cools, the city has 100 thousand meters of streets that need attention. The work proceeds quickly and traffic is usually restricted for short periods of time. Crack filling is done on newer streets that don’t need more intensive attention. The existing condition of the road determines they type of work that will need to be done to preserve the road surface. Micro surfacing is the application of a thin layer of asphalt over the existing road surface. Earlier this summer water street received a major makeover which involved the removal of the existing asphalt, recycling it, adding new material and relaying the top surface of the roadway. Similar projects are in place for Monaghan Road and Sherbrooke Street.

