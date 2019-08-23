Saskatchewan weather outlook: high humidex and showers moving in

30-degree humidex values across the province and thundershowers are in the forecast.

Friday

Cloudy conditions and a chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms developing in Regina.

Saskatoon has generally sunny day time conditions with clouds moving in overnight.

Saturday

Mainly cloudy skies across the province, with rain and thunderstorms expected in both Saskatoon and Regina in the afternoon.

The above normal seasonal high temperatures will be accompanied by a humidex of 30.

Sunday

The clouds continue into Sunday with showers moving through Saskatchewan.

Estevan and Flin Flon could see up to 40 millimetres of rain over the weekend. Moosomin can expect 22 mm on the ground by Monday morning.

Below seasonal high temperatures back in next week.

