Canada election: Bow River

The seat is currently held by Conservative Martin Shields.

Candidates

Conservative Party of Canada: Martin Shields (Incumbent)

Green Party: Riny Tuithof de Jonge

People’s Party of Canada: Thomas Ikert

Liberal Party of Canada: TBD

NDP: Lynn MacWilliam

Geography

The Bow River electoral district is east of Calgary and includes the communities of Chestermere, Strathmore, Bassano, Brooks, Vulcan, Vauxhall and Taber.

History

The riding of Bow River was created during the 2012 redistribution of federal electoral boundaries by combining pieces of the ridings of Crowfoot, Medicine Hat, and Macleod.

Conservative Martin Shields won the 2015 federal election.