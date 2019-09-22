Canada election: Bow River
The Bow River electoral district is located east of Calgary and north of Lethbridge and includes Strathmore, Chestermere, Brooks, Vulcan and Taber.
The seat is currently held by Conservative Martin Shields.
Candidates
Conservative Party of Canada: Martin Shields (Incumbent)
Green Party: Riny Tuithof de Jonge
People’s Party of Canada: Thomas Ikert
Liberal Party of Canada: TBD
NDP: Lynn MacWilliam
Geography
The Bow River electoral district is east of Calgary and includes the communities of Chestermere, Strathmore, Bassano, Brooks, Vulcan, Vauxhall and Taber.
History
The riding of Bow River was created during the 2012 redistribution of federal electoral boundaries by combining pieces of the ridings of Crowfoot, Medicine Hat, and Macleod.
Conservative Martin Shields won the 2015 federal election.
