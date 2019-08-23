Man arrested following stabbing in Pictou County
A 20-year-old man is in police custody following a stabbing on Pictou Landing First Nation, N.S., on Thursday night.
Pictou County RCMP say at around 9:50 p.m., they learned a man had been stabbed following a fight with another man.
The 24-year-old victim sustained serious injuries, according to police.
Police say the suspect left the home, but was later arrested at a nearby store.
He remains in custody.
Police do not believe the stabbing was random, as the suspect and victim are known to each other.
Police did not say whether charges have been laid.
