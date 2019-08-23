Dixie Chicks
August 23, 2019 11:54 am
Updated: August 23, 2019 11:59 am

Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ Features the Dixie Chicks

By Alberta Radio Content and Social Coordinator  Global News
If you haven’t heard ‘You’ll Get Better Soon’ I would suggest grabbing a tissue- or the entire box.

It has been rumored that the song is about Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea, who has been battling cancer. If you listen carefully to the lyrics, it shows how Swift has been hiding her feelings about the situation.

 

In the second verse, she sings,

“I know delusion when I see it in the mirror

You like the nicer nurses, you make the best of a bad deal

I just pretend it isn’t real

I’ll paint the kitchen neon, I’ll brigten up the sky

I know I’ll never get it, there’s not a day I won’t try”

It’s heartbreaking actually diving into the lyrics trying to decipher what is going on in the song- and in Swift’s mind.

ARLINGTON, TX – APRIL 19: Honoree Taylor Swift (L) accepts the Milestone Award from Andrea Swift onstage during the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

 

Here are all the songs that will be included in the new album:
