Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ Features the Dixie Chicks
If you haven’t heard ‘You’ll Get Better Soon’ I would suggest grabbing a tissue- or the entire box.
It has been rumored that the song is about Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea, who has been battling cancer. If you listen carefully to the lyrics, it shows how Swift has been hiding her feelings about the situation.
In the second verse, she sings,
“I know delusion when I see it in the mirror
You like the nicer nurses, you make the best of a bad deal
I just pretend it isn’t real
I’ll paint the kitchen neon, I’ll brigten up the sky
I know I’ll never get it, there’s not a day I won’t try”
It’s heartbreaking actually diving into the lyrics trying to decipher what is going on in the song- and in Swift’s mind.
