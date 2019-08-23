Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ Features the Dixie Chicks

If you haven’t heard ‘You’ll Get Better Soon’ I would suggest grabbing a tissue- or the entire box.

It has been rumored that the song is about Taylor Swift’s mom, Andrea, who has been battling cancer. If you listen carefully to the lyrics, it shows how Swift has been hiding her feelings about the situation.

In the second verse, she sings,

“I know delusion when I see it in the mirror You like the nicer nurses, you make the best of a bad deal I just pretend it isn’t real I’ll paint the kitchen neon, I’ll brigten up the sky I know I’ll never get it, there’s not a day I won’t try”

It’s heartbreaking actually diving into the lyrics trying to decipher what is going on in the song- and in Swift’s mind.

Soon You’ll Get Better 💙 ft. Dixie Chicks is all about Taylor’s mom battling cancer. I’m sure this song is going to be emotional and I’m not ready to hear it. We’re always here for you Andrea!! Fight fight fight 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/RKIcw1GunF — Taylor Lover Tour (@TaylorLoverTour) August 18, 2019

Soon you’ll get better… her voice.. the sadness in her voice yes the tears decided to make its appearance pic.twitter.com/twElaTf9Ps — lover nova (@iamIoved) August 23, 2019

SOON YOU’LL GET BETTER FT DIXIE CHICKS OMG GUYS IM FREAKING OUT 😱 THE DIXIE CHICKS ON THE WALL IN THE ME MUSIC VIDEO WAS A HUGE EASTER EGG FOR LOVER @taylorswift13 @dixiechicks @taylornation13 #Lover pic.twitter.com/hYaRwryRi5 — 𝓛𝑜𝓋𝑒 ✨Heather✨ (@HeyyHeather) August 16, 2019

Here are all the songs that will be included in the new album: