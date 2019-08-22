Shay Mooney, from Dan and Shay, Announces Baby #2 is on the Way
On Instagram, Shay Mooney announced that he and his wife, Hannah Billingsley, are expecting baby #2. They did it with their 2-year-old son, Asher, pointing to a blue heart telling us that he’s going to be a big brother by saying, “They’re having a baby brudder.”
“We thought for sure we’d be announcing a baby girl, but God has other plans for the Mooney’s. Found out today we’re having a BOY!” – Shay Mooney on Instagram
This is how the Mooney’s announced their first son, Asher, on social media…
I am beyond blessed. I can't believe I get to call this beautiful woman mine. The last year has been the best of my life. @hannah.billingsley I love you like crazy and you're gonna be the best mom in the whole world. I pray that our baby is just like you…if they're anything like me, we got a long road ahead. 😂 I don't know how good of a dad I'll be, but I have the best one in the world to help me along. All that being said…we can't wait to meet you Asher James. I already love you more than I thought I was capable of. Seeya soon little man. 👶🏻💙 📷 @stephanieparsley
It's hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child. I will never be the same. Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve. And Hannah, I promise to be the husband you want and need. I love you both so much. You've given me everything I never knew I needed. Welcome to the world Asher James Mooney. 1/24/2017
