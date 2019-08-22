dan and shay baby
August 22, 2019 3:56 pm

Shay Mooney, from Dan and Shay, Announces Baby #2 is on the Way

By Alberta Radio Content and Social Coordinator  Global News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for CMT )

On Instagram, Shay Mooney announced that he and his wife, Hannah Billingsley, are expecting baby #2. They did it with their 2-year-old son, Asher, pointing to a blue heart telling us that he’s going to be a big brother by saying, “They’re having a baby brudder.”

“We thought for sure we’d be announcing a baby girl, but God has other plans for the Mooney’s. Found out today we’re having a BOY!” – Shay Mooney on Instagram

 

This is how the Mooney’s announced their first son, Asher, on social media…

View this post on Instagram

The time is nigh. #AsherJames @hannah.billingsley

A post shared by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney) on

 
