Shay Mooney, from Dan and Shay, Announces Baby #2 is on the Way

On Instagram, Shay Mooney announced that he and his wife, Hannah Billingsley, are expecting baby #2. They did it with their 2-year-old son, Asher, pointing to a blue heart telling us that he’s going to be a big brother by saying, “They’re having a baby brudder.”

“We thought for sure we’d be announcing a baby girl, but God has other plans for the Mooney’s. Found out today we’re having a BOY!” – Shay Mooney on Instagram

This is how the Mooney’s announced their first son, Asher, on social media…

Gonna have a new band member in the Mooney family… 😁 2017 is gonna be the start of our best adventure yet!@HLB15 😘 pic.twitter.com/nH6NS7uv8I — Shay Mooney (@ShayMooney) October 8, 2016