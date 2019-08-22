RCMP seek driver that drove away after knocking down power lines in Sussex area

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a transport truck that drove away after knocking down power lines in the Sussex area.

New Brunswick RCMP say the collision happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday along Highway 10, just outside of Roachville, N.B.

Police believe a transport truck hauling forestry equipment came into contact with power lines after failing to lower the boom on the equipment, pulling the lines to the ground.

“Witnesses say the driver of the transport truck initially pulled over but then fled the scene prior to the arrival of emergency vehicles,” police said in a news release Thursday.

The power lines, telephone lines and poles sustained substantial damage as a result of the crash.

Highway 10 was closed for several hours as a precaution, police said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who has information about the truck or driver involved is asked to contact Sussex RCMP or Crime Stoppers.