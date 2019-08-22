Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in east Hamilton

A Hamilton man is in hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in east Hamilton.

Police say the 21-year-old man was crossing the road in the area of King Street East just west of Ottawa Street South shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday when he was struck by a Jeep travelling westbound.

He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

READ MORE: Hamilton police charge 2 with stunt driving, including 14-year-old boy

The 45-year-old woman driving the Jeep was not injured and police say she is co-operating with the investigation.

Speed and impairment are not being considered as factors in the collision.

The Hamilton police collision reconstruction unit is leading the investigation due to the severity of the victim’s injuries and police are asking any witnesses or anyone with video footage to contact them at (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Hamilton man charged following Stoney Creek crash that killed 60-year-old