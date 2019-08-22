Investigation into two deaths in New Brunswick determines murder-suicide

The RCMP in New Brunswick has concluded its investigation into the deaths of two people whose bodies were found inside a business in the community of Pointe-Sapin on the province’s east coast last month.

On July 25, police responded to the business on Route 117 and located the body of a 30-year-old woman from Saint-Louis-de-Kent inside.

The body of a 42-year-old man from Saint-Charles was also discovered at the scene.

Police say the investigation has determined that the man was responsible for the woman’s death, and that he then died as a result of self-inflicted wounds.

They did not release the identities of the woman and man.