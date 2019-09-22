Canada election: Mississauga East—Cooksville

Voters in the Mississauga East—Cooksville riding elected Peter Fonseca of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Peter Fonseca (Incumbent)

Conservative: Wladyslaw Lizon

NDP: Tom Takacs

Green: Maha Rasheed

PPC: Syed Rizvi

The riding makes up the central and eastern parts of Mississauga. Its boundaries are Mavis Road to the west, Central Parkway, Highway 403 and Eglinton Avenue East to the north, Etobicoke Creek and the Mississauga-Toronto border to the east, and Queensway to the south. It is just over 32 square kilometres and as of 2016 had a population of 120,205.

The riding of Mississauga East—Cooksville saw its boundaries shifted ahead of the 2015 federal election as part of a riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. Mississauga East—Cooksville saw the northwest part of the old riding moved to the new riding of Mississauga Centre and the southern part of the old Mississauga—Brampton South riding incorporated into the new Mississauga East—Cooksville riding.