Weather warning issued as parts of northern Alberta could see up to ping pong ball-sized hail
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several parts of northern Alberta on Wednesday night as Environment Canada warned some areas could see ping pong ball-sized hail.
The weather agency said that at 9:20 p.m., its meteorologists were tracking a storm that could also bring heavy rain and “very strong wind gusts.”
