Weather warning issued as parts of northern Alberta could see up to ping pong ball-sized hail

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several parts of northern Alberta on Wednesday night as Environment Canada warned some areas could see ping pong ball-sized hail.

The weather agency said that at 9:20 p.m., its meteorologists were tracking a storm that could also bring heavy rain and “very strong wind gusts.”

Severe thunderstorm warning is up for M.D. of Big Lakes near Gift Lake and Peavine Smts, and M.D. of Big Lakes near Hilliard's Bay Prov. Park and Big Point. Strong wind gusts, heavy rain and nickel to ping pong ball sized hail is possible. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/S8MDm8G8s1 — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) August 22, 2019

