August 21, 2019 11:31 pm
Updated: August 21, 2019 11:43 pm

Weather warning issued as parts of northern Alberta could see up to ping pong ball-sized hail

By Online journalist  Global News

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several parts of northern Alberta on Wednesday night as Environment Canada warned some areas could see ping pong ball-sized hail.

The weather agency said that at 9:20 p.m., its meteorologists were tracking a storm that could also bring heavy rain and “very strong wind gusts.”

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

