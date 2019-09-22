Canada election: Kitchener Centre

Kitchener Centre, which is bordered by Highway 8 to the south, the border of the city to the east, Fischer-Hallman Road to the west and the CN Rail line to the north, was created in 1996.

The smallest and most urban riding in the tri-cities area is home to 105,258 residents.

The current incumbent is Liberal MP Raj Saini, who defeated Conservative MP Stephen Woodworth in the last election.

The battle will be renewed in 2019 as Woodworth will again run for the Conservatives, looking to regain a seat he held for two terms.

Candidates

Liberals: Raj Saini (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Stephen Woodworth

NDP: Andrew Moraga

Green: Mike Morrice

PPC: Patrick Bernier

Animal: Ellen Papenburg