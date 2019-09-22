Decision Canada 2019

More
Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada Election: Brampton West

By Staff Global News

Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Brampton West

Elections Canada
A A

The youngest Liberal MP elected to parliament in 2015 is now seeking her second term in the riding of Brampton West.

Kamal Khera, a registered nurse, will be up against another healthcare provider along with a lawyer.

Murarilal Thapliyal, who started his law practice in 2007, will carry the Conservative banner into the election, while the NDP has tapped Navjit Kaur to represent the party.

The riding was created in 2003 and has predominantly remained a red riding since.

Khera took the riding from the Conservatives in 2015 with 55 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Liberals: Kamal Khera (Incumbent)
Conservatives: Murarilal Thapliyal
NDP: Navjit Kaur
Green: Gail Pitney
PPC: Roger Sampson

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 federal election
Brampton West election results
Brampton West riding
Brampton West riding election
Brampton West riding results
canada election
canada election 2019
Canada Politics
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
federal election results

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.