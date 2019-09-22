Canada Election: Brampton West

The youngest Liberal MP elected to parliament in 2015 is now seeking her second term in the riding of Brampton West.

Kamal Khera, a registered nurse, will be up against another healthcare provider along with a lawyer.

Murarilal Thapliyal, who started his law practice in 2007, will carry the Conservative banner into the election, while the NDP has tapped Navjit Kaur to represent the party.

The riding was created in 2003 and has predominantly remained a red riding since.

Khera took the riding from the Conservatives in 2015 with 55 per cent of the vote.

Candidates

Liberals: Kamal Khera (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Murarilal Thapliyal

NDP: Navjit Kaur

Green: Gail Pitney

PPC: Roger Sampson