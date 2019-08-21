Man wanted for murder in Canada Day homicide turns himself in: Ottawa police

A man charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Ryan Kabuya-Ntumba in the ByWard Market on July 1 has turned himself in to police, the Ottawa Police Service announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Moadd Maadani showed up at the police station on Elgin Street on Wednesday morning, police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon said.

Ottawa police issued a Canada-wide warrant for the 23-year-old’s arrest when they announced the charge against him on July 5.

Asked if Maadani had stayed in Ottawa or left town in the weeks since the shooting, Gagnon said she did not have that information.

Maadani is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, according to the police service.

On July 19, Ottawa police said they arrested and charged a second man, Islam Rashed, with accessory after the fact to murder in relation to the shooting, which happened near the intersection of George and Dalhousie streets in the early hours of Canada Day.

Investigators aren’t seeking any other suspects in the shooting, according to Gagnon.

“Those involved have been arrested and charged,” she said.