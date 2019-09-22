Canada election: Nepean

With the split of the conservative dominated Nepean-Carleton riding previous to the 2015 election the new, mostly urban riding of Nepean voted in Liberal candidate Chandra Arya. A dirth of candidates in the previous election split the vote with the Grits gaining the advantage and Arya taking 52.2 per cent of the vote. His closest competitor, Andy Wang, came up with 36 per cent.

Now Arya is up against a new Conservative opponent, Nepean native Brian St. Louis as well as returning Green party candidate Jean-Luc Cooke.

Candidates

Liberals: Chandra Arya (Incumbent)

Conservatives: Brian St. Louis

NDP: Zaff Ansari

Green: Jean-Luc Cooke

PPC: Azim Hooda

The riding spans most of the former city of Nepean including Barrhaven and Bells Corners. The western border follows Eagleson Road with the south end at Brophy Drive and Bankfield Road. The eastern border follows the Rideau River and the northern end follows the CN rail and Highway 417.

The riding was recreated just previous to the election in 2015 from the former Nepean-Carleton riding. It had previously existed between 1988 -1997 but was dissolved and split into Nepean-Carleton and Ottawa West-Nepean.

Previously represented by Pierre Poilievre, after the the restructure the Nepean half of the former riding switched from blue to red and Poilievre was elected in the newly-created Carleton riding.

The riding is currently held by the Liberals but has been mostly conservative in the past except for the short stint in the late 80s, early 90s when it was the original Nepean riding.