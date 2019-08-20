Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back defensive end Alex McCalister

With injuries to the defensive line starting to add up, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers brought back a player that was cast aside in training camp.

The Bombers announced they’ve signed American defensive end Alex McCalister on Tuesday. The 25-year-old was one of the final cuts in training camp, but impressed enough to earn another chance.

“We thought he was really close to making it,” head coach Mike O’Shea told reporters on Tuesday.

“Look at his physical stature, he’s kind of built like Willie (Jefferson). He’s long, and he’s athletic, young guy,” O’Shea said.

“I thought he fit, personality wise; I thought he fit in with the group real well. So it’s nice to have him back.”

McCalister was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was briefly on their practice squad, but was released during the 2017 campaign. McCalister also spent time with the Washington Redskins.

The Bombers were starting to get a little thin at the defensive end position with both Jackson Jeffcoat and Craig Roh currently dealing with injuries. Defensive ends Willie Jefferson and Jonathan Kongbo are also on their active roster. Linebacker Thiadric Hansen also lined up at the end position in their last game.

The Bombers face the Edmonton Eskimos in a first place showdown on Friday in Edmonton.

