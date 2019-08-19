Halton police searching for missing Burlington man, request public help

Halton Regional Police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 21-year-old Burlington male.
Justin Carr is described as black, approximately six feet tall and 180 lbs with a muscular build, wearing a black jacket and jeans.
He was last seen on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at approximately 10:45 pm in the area of Maple Crossing Boulevard and Maple Avenue in Burlington.
Police are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police at 825-4747, or at 905-825-4747 ext. 2310.
