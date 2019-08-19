Bowmanville man charged with credit card fraud in Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A Bowmanville man is facing fraud charges after allegedly using a credit card without the cardholder’s knowledge.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP said officers responded to a call from a business in the Fenelon Falls area last Friday, where a purchase was suspected to have been made using a fraudulent credit card.
READ MORE: Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision north of Peterborough: OPP
According to police, officers conducted an investigation, which they say confirmed the credit card was used to make two transactions without the owner’s knowledge.
As a result, 31-year-old Shaoib Sheikh, of Bowmanville, was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.
OPP said the accused was held for a bail hearing.
READ MORE: 2 injured in float plane crash near Bobcaygeon
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.