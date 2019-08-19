Crime
Bowmanville man charged with credit card fraud in Kawartha Lakes: OPP

OPP have charged one man with fraud-related offences in the Fenelon Falls area.

A Bowmanville man is facing fraud charges after allegedly using a credit card without the cardholder’s knowledge.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP said officers responded to a call from a business in the Fenelon Falls area last Friday, where a purchase was suspected to have been made using a fraudulent credit card.

According to police, officers conducted an investigation, which they say confirmed the credit card was used to make two transactions without the owner’s knowledge.

As a result, 31-year-old Shaoib Sheikh, of Bowmanville, was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

OPP said the accused was held for a bail hearing.

