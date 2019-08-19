Burnaby RCMP seeking missing 90-year-old man

Burnaby RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 90-year-old man.

Henry Eckholdt was last seen at approximately 3:00 p.m. on August 18th in the 7500-block of Rosewood Street in Burnaby.

Henry is described as a 90-year-old male, 5′ 9″ tall, medium build, receding grey hair, and using glasses.

He was last seen wearing white and blue checker shirt and light colour pants.

Police are concerned for Henry Eckholdt’s well-being, given his age and the length of time he has been missing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Henry Eckholdt is urged to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, quoting file number 2019-35485.