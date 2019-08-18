Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto paramedics say a man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough late Saturday.

Authorities said they were called to the area of McCowan Road and Finch Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Once emergency crews arrived on scene, a man in his 20s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene, though there is no word on whether charges were laid or what led to the collision.

Images from the scene showed a dark-coloured sedan with a smashed windshield.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

