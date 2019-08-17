Edmonton homicide police investigating discovery of body
The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section was called out to investigate after a body was found near Callingwood Road and Anthony Henday Drive Saturday afternoon.
According to police, the body was discovered around 4 p.m. by people passing by the area.
Officers used police tape to cordon off a large grassy area behind several homes.
More to come…
