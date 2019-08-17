Crime
August 17, 2019 9:49 pm

Edmonton homicide police investigating discovery of body

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Edmonton Police investigate after a body was discovered along Callingwood Road near Anthony Henday Drive

Eric Beck, Global News
The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section was called out to investigate after a body was found near Callingwood Road and Anthony Henday Drive Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the body was discovered around 4 p.m. by people passing by the area.

Officers used police tape to cordon off a large grassy area behind several homes.

More to come…
